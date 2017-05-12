Walker to tell Republicans he's 'ready' for run - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker to tell Republicans he's 'ready' for run

MADISON, Wis. (AP)

Gov. Scott Walker plans to tell Republicans that he's ready to run for re-election next year.

Walker has been indicating for months he'll seek a third term in 2018. Excerpts released Friday of his Wisconsin Republican Party convention speech show he's going to tell party insiders on Saturday that he sees no reason not to.

Walker says in the speech excerpts, "Why wouldn't I run for re-election?"

Walker is set to tout recent Republican successes, including the highest Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly in decades, last year's re-election of Sen. Ron Johnson and President Donald Trump's victory.

Democratic Party spokesman Brandon Weathersby predicted in a statement that Walker won't win another term due to "a sputtering state economy" and deteriorating infrastructure.

Democrats are still searching for a top-tier candidate to challenge Walker.

