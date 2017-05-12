Gander Mountain to change name under new ownership

(WAOW)-- Gander Mountain's new owners have released the retailer's new name.

The store will now be called Gander Outdoors.

That's according to Camping World's CEO Marcus Lemonis.

The new name is part of Camping World's acquisition of Gander Mountain, which filed for bankruptcy in March.

Lemonis Tweeted that the company has opened up a contest for people to submit ideas for Gander Outdoors' new logo.

