Lincoln Middle School students clean up Washburn

Some celebrations tend to create waste, but at Lincoln Middle School a celebration Friday morning removed it.

For their Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program celebration, the entire student body from Lincoln, SOTA II and Coulee Montessori donned gloves, grabbed trash bags and went out into their neighborhood picking up trash block by block.

"The three things we focus on here at Lincoln are respect, responsibility and relationships," said Dean of Students Eric Check. "It gives kids an opportunity to give back and show what it means to build a community."

Kids learned that unfortunately, sometimes people aren't always careful with their waste.

"It's kind of sad, knowing that people litter so much," said 7th grade student Conner Perly. "And we only picked up one block. There was a lot of trash [that] one."

Students picked up any loose trash they could find, except for anything dangerous that would need to be handled by the city.

"There was a syringe, which was kinda scary since it's next to a school," Perly said.

But it wasn't just about cleaning up. It was about developing respect for their neighborhood and hopefully that respect goes both ways.

"We're hoping that people see young people as leaders," said Check. "Anytime we can put our students in that opportunity to showcase that they are great people, it gives community members that boost of confidence that, 'Hey, we're doing great things!'"

And just as important as respect for others is respect for themselves.

"It makes me feel accomplished," said 7th grade student Colin Miller. "It makes me feel good that I'm helping out the community in a positive way."

The City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department helped identify areas in need of clean up. The collected trash was then left in designated areas for city crews to pick up.