La Crescent Montessori & STEM School Hosts Environmental Art Fair

The La Crescent Montessori and STEM School is hosting their 6th Annual Environmental Art Fair on Saturday.

Art lovers can expect to find a variety of items such as hand crafted jewelry, organic body products, plants, and upcycled products for home and gardening. The arts & crafts are made by students at the school and local artists as well as some donated items. School board president, Melissa Johnson says it's something for the whole family to do and goes towards a good cause.

"It's something for the whole family to do, it's a way to meet people in your community and it's another way to see last year if you came, you can see what your money went towards, how we've been building in the backyard and using the materials to our advantage," says Johnson.

The art fair begins Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Admission is free but arts, crafts, and food will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school's natural playscape and classroom art supplies.