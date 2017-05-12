New early literacy center opens in Onalaska Public Library

A new Early Literacy Center is now open to new readers in the Onalaska Public Library.

The center--made possible by funds from the Ben C. and Floyde J. Sias Library Trust Fund--offers a space for young children to learn to read or to take part in "ready to read" activities. Studies show that additions of spaces like this actually increases book check-out among young kids.

"Giving those kids that smooth transition between being a non-reader and a reader is so important to making them feel good about reading and having success in life," said Karen Kroll, Youth Services Coordinator for La Crosse County Library.

The Early Literacy Center is open at any time the public library is open. If certain library programming does not work with a particular schedule, families can make use of this space at their own convenience.