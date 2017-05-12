La Crosse ready to Stamp Out Hunger

La Crosse mail carriers are ready to Stamp Out Hunger. Saturday morning will see the largest single-day food drive in the country, and La Crosse is part of the event that is now in its 25th year. The event comes at a time when food pantries need a restocking.

"We are heading into summer which is a really hard time for families. When children are not in school and receiving those meals, it's a good time to build up our supplies to help make it through," said Erin Waldhart, Executive Director at WAFER.

Anyone wanting to donate nonperishable food items can do so by putting them out near their mailbox by 8:30 a.m. Mail carries and volunteers will collect those items. You can also drop off items at several locations in the city. These include the Post Office, Fire Stations 3 and 2, the Onalaska American Legion and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, MN.