Eagles take down St. Norbert in NCAA Regional opener

Pitching carried the day for the UW-La Crosse softball team in their 2-1 win over St. Norbert in the opening round of the NCAA Div. III Regional at North Campus Field.

Jessie Carignan went six and a third innings and gave up just one run on 4 hits.

Katie Klein entered in the seventh inning to record the final two outs and earn the save, her ninth of the season.

St. Norbert too a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Eagles tied it in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Ally Perdue.

Then, they took the lead in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Sarah Mueller.

It was one of three hits for Mueller on the day.

You just have to see it one pitch at a time. I don't just think about as just me, there are other people on base. I just got to try to them in. I just happened to get a good pitch and hit it as hard as I could and it ended up working out for us," Mueller said.

UW-L will take on UW-Oshkosh Saturday at 11 AM in the second round of this double-elimination tournament.