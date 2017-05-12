Class project blends art and current events

An art exhibit at UW-La Crosse on Friday night hoped to raise money for Syrian refugees.

Sophie Fox, a senior at La Crescent-Hokah High School, has followed events in Syria for more than three years. She used her Community Leadership class to do something to help.

Jim Conway, a social studies teacher at La Crescent-Hokah High School, teaches students about leadership.

"Leadership is more about service and helping the community rather than dictating and being in charge," Conway said.

Students in the class choose an individualized project to help the community.

"It's really neat when you give these kids an assignment like that and let them use their talents their skills and let them come up with something," said Conway.

The project Fox put together went above and beyond. She spent months creating 15 art pieces with different mediums. UW-La Crosse sponsored her exhibit, "The Syrian People: a Charitable Art Exhibition."

"She's taking the class in the right spirit," Conway said. "She wants to stretch and grow."

The art shares a message about the war in Syria.

"The pieces are really designed to show just how horrific it is but how much hope the people of Syria have," Fox said. "And a little bit about the misconceptions we have regarding different religions and nationalities that I think really need to be addressed and understood."

Fox said the turmoil in the global community could directly impact local communities.

"Whatever happens in Syria, it's basically a guideline for what could happen to us," she said. "We follow each other's footsteps. The whole world does."

Conway describes Fox's project as "impressive."

"She's going to use her talent and art to make a difference," he said.

Fox cannot think of a better way to end her high school career.

"This is awesome to have a lasting impact as my final year, my final few days as a senior at La Crescent High School," Fox said.

Fox was able to get UW-La Crosse sponsorship with the help of her mother, an employee at the university. She said UW-La Crosse looks for opportunities to showcase student talent.

Fox plans to continue pursuing her passion by earning a degree in an art-related field at UW-La Crosse this fall.

The art exhibit is in Morris Hall Room 203 at UW-La Crosse on Friday night from 5 pm to 7 pm. There is no cost, but donations are accepted for the White Helmets, an organization helping Syrian civilians caught in war.

