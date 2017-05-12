Friday's local scores
HS Baseball
C-FC 4, Aquinas 6
New Lisbon 0, Cashton 3
Arcadia 4, Onalaska 2
Schaeffer Academy 15, Mabel-Canton 0
Mel-Min 7, Lincoln 6...F/10
Indy/Gilm. 13, Blair-Taylor 5
Holmen 3, Antigo 11
BRF 6, Tomah 14
HS Softball
Seneca 3, De Soto 0
Ona. Luther 11, Westby 6
Blair-Taylor 2, Indy/Gilm. 0
New Lisbon 5, Cashton 6
Aquinas 7, Tomah 6
Central 9-16, Wis. Rapids 8-0
Holmen 11-15, G-E-T 1-8
Girls Soccer
Wautoma 2, Coulee Christian 3
Onalaska 0, River Falls 2
