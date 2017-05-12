Friday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

HS Baseball

C-FC 4, Aquinas 6

New Lisbon 0, Cashton 3

Arcadia 4, Onalaska 2

Schaeffer Academy 15, Mabel-Canton 0

Mel-Min 7, Lincoln 6...F/10

Indy/Gilm. 13, Blair-Taylor 5

Holmen 3, Antigo 11

BRF  6,  Tomah 14

HS Softball

Seneca 3, De Soto 0

Ona. Luther 11, Westby 6

Blair-Taylor 2, Indy/Gilm. 0

New Lisbon 5, Cashton 6

Aquinas 7, Tomah 6

Central  9-16,  Wis. Rapids 8-0

Holmen 11-15,  G-E-T  1-8

Girls Soccer

Wautoma 2, Coulee Christian 3

Onalaska 0, River Falls 2

