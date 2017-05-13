Saturday's local scores

College softball - NCAA Regionals

UW-Oshkosh 4, UW-La Crosse 2 - Titans advance to title game on Sunday; Eagles face Benedictine winner in elimination game

College baseball - WIAC Tournament

UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Stevens Point 5 - Eagles advance to championship vs UW-Whitewater (must win twice)

High school baseball

G-E-T 12, Bangor 2 - final/5 innings

G-E-T 11, De Soto 1 - final/6 innings; Baylee Johnson (GET): CG on mound, 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored

Holmen 8, Marshfield 2

Holmen 4, Appleton West 1

High school tennis

La Crosse Central 4, Kenosha Tremper 3

La Crosse Central 7, Sheboygan South 0

High school soccer

La Crosse Central 4, Mauston 1