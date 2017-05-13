Saturday's local scores
College softball - NCAA Regionals
UW-Oshkosh 4, UW-La Crosse 2 - Titans advance to title game on Sunday; Eagles face Benedictine winner in elimination game
College baseball - WIAC Tournament
UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Stevens Point 5 - Eagles advance to championship vs UW-Whitewater (must win twice)
High school baseball
G-E-T 12, Bangor 2 - final/5 innings
G-E-T 11, De Soto 1 - final/6 innings; Baylee Johnson (GET): CG on mound, 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored
Holmen 8, Marshfield 2
Holmen 4, Appleton West 1
High school tennis
La Crosse Central 4, Kenosha Tremper 3
La Crosse Central 7, Sheboygan South 0
High school soccer
La Crosse Central 4, Mauston 1
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.