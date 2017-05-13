Mississippi River gets Makeover

Volunteers were out early on Saturday to help out with the annual Mississippi River Clean-up. Some volunteers walked along shorelines while others brought boats to patrol and collect debris in the water.

The La Crosse County Dive and Rescue team was also on hand. From the 7th Street Landing they helped with the clean-up and were at the ready for any emergency situations.

Dive Unit Captain D. Marshall Quackenboss cited just how much the cleaning efforts to the Mississippi make a difference.

"Since 2010, we've recovered half a million pounds of debris from the river. That includes 1,700 tires and 2,300 plastic barrels.