Postal Carriers Stamp out Hunger

Local post office carriers as well as community volunteers were walking mail routes early Saturday. It was all part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, a one day collection of non-perishable items.

It's the 25th year of the national food drive campaign. According to La Crosse letter carrier Emily Termaat, it was another good turnout year.

"It seems to be up from last year just from what I've seen so far. I don't know how the other routes are doing but it's pretty awesome how many people are donating."

Items collected will be distributed through local food pantries and other community organizations.