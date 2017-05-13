First Viterbo commencement with Temple as President

More than 400 students at Viterbo University put on a black cap and gown in Saturday's Spring Commencement Ceremony.

This is the first commencement Glena Temple is serving as the President of Viterbo University. A longtime faculty member, she said she has gotten to know the graduating students on a first name basis. She said she is honored to attend the graduation in her new role and is proud of this group of graduates as scholars and people.

"We're so proud of all of our graduates not only for their accomplishments and the many careers that they're going to take, but that they're going to take our values with them and their commitment to the common good," said Temple. "And to improving our communities and really just helping individuals thrive and really be wonderful assets to our community."

Viterbo University has traditionally held the spring commencement on Mother's Day. This year, Temple said she is happy graduates will get to spend the day with their families.

