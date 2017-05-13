Community Development Week celebrates CDBG funding

This week is Community Development Week in the City of La Crosse. The week is dedicated to celebrating the products of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The celebration comes at a time when those federal funds are jeopardy of being cut.

The City of La Crosse currently receives $750,000 in CDBG funding every year. That money helps revitalize neighborhoods, create housing, and grow small businesses.

President Trump's proposal to eliminate the CDBG Program would fulfill his campaign promise of reducing the size and scope of government. The cut would also allow money to be prioritized toward funding defense needs.

If you live in the City of La Crosse, you probably live near an area improved by CDBG funds.

"Anybody that cares about neighborhood should care about CDBG money, because it goes to improve neighborhoods," said Phillip Ostrem, council member for District 9. "That's what it's for."

The renovated Gund Brewery Lofts, the new 2219 Lofts in the old Bakalars Sausage Company building, and improvements at Poage Park were all partly funded by CDBG; however, the funding helps the community members more than physically.

"What people don't really see is the impact that it has on the community for the emotional," said Dawn Reinhart, Neighborhood of Housing Development Associate in La Crosse. "These kids might not a have a great place to play or they wouldn't have a place to go to like the Mathy Center after school without the Community Development Block Grant Funds."

The CDBG funding helps small businesses.

"If we don't have the funds to support of entreprenuerism in the City of La Crosse, then it's harder for them to launch and be successful," Reinhart said.

Community Development Week showcased projects funded by CDBG through walking tours, a small business mixer, and a Neighborhood Family Fun Night.

"We were very excited about the turnout," Reinhart said. "We had a lot of community members come out and celebrate and support us."

Being part of a community benefits every individual.

"You can't expect government to do everything. Unfortunately, that's what a lot of people do expect," Ostrem said. "'The government will fix it. That's what we elected them for.' But it's never that simple. And you need community help to help yourself."

CDBG has been budgeted in La Crosse through the end of the year. City officials plan to use it to finish the Kane Street Community Garden, install more streetlights, and make improvements to Powell Park.

President Trump is weighing the option of cutting the grant program in an effort to eliminate wasteful and duplicative programs. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has provided CDBG funding for 42 years. This year, those grants are funding $3 billion in programs nationwide.









