Johnson calls possible Trump recording 'troubling'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says it "would be troubling" if President Donald Trump recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump tweeted Friday that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."

Johnson told reporters Saturday he interpreted that to mean Comey may have been the one recording conversations. Johnson calls Trump's possible recording of conversations a "complete hypothetical" and wouldn't comment on if it should be investigated.

He also says it's "way too early" to say if there should be a special investigator to look into possible Russian interference in last year's election. Johnson calls those allegations serious, but he wants to wait for the report from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Johnson says he's looking forward to a new FBI director to complete its investigation also.

