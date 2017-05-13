Wisconsin neighborhood program gains momentum - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse Promise program gains momentum

 A La Crosse program that provides educational scholarships to families willing to build a new home or renovate a home in one of two of the city's deteriorating neighborhoods has generated so much interest that the nonprofit has a waiting list.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that since the beginning of La Crosse Promise's Neighborhood Program, five homes have been built and one has been renovated. So far eight $50,000 higher education scholarships have been given to families.

The program aims to entice families with children to move into the neighborhoods and invest in a home. The families would then receive $25,000 scholarships for up to two children.

To accommodate the growing interest, the organization added an adult scholarship to the program and plans to add a third neighborhood.

