Eagles avoid elimination, advance to NCAA Regional final

Sydney Murphy sparked the offense with three hits and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse softball team kept its season alive with a 4-1 win over Benedictine Saturday at the NCAA III Softball Championship Regional.

The Eagles will face UW-Oshkosh at 12 p.m. Sunday in the final. UW-L must win to force a decisive game 2 to determine which WIAC team will advance to the Super Regionals next weekend.

"It's the best when our hitters give us a little bit of room, little comfort," starting pitcher Jessie Carignan said. "They did great today in this game, good hitting. Really proud of them. Made it a lot easier as a pitcher."

UW-Oshkosh beat UW-L 4-2 earlier in the day to advance to the title game. UW-L committed five errors in the game, including two in a decisive 3-run third inning.