Majeski, Humfeld win first features of season

Ty Majeski passed Steve Carlson with seven laps to go and pulled away to win the first Tobacco Outlet Plus Late Model feature race of the season Saturday night.

On the first night of racing in the 2017 season, the Seymour, Wisconsin native worked his way past the defending series champion on lap 19, picking up right where he left off last season. Carlson finished second, followed by Tony Leis, Nick Panitzke and Corey Jankowski.

A miscommunication about starting the race resulted in a five-car pileup on the opening lap. Don Turner and Carter Christenson suffered the worst damage, and finished last in the field of 24 cars.

Randy Humfeld won the first Dean's Satellite Sportsmen feature of the year, edging Adam Oxborough and Steve Bachman. There was also a caution on the opening lap.

Adam Moore won the opening Auto Value Thunderstox feature, leading most of the way. Kaleb Hardy, Jason Bolster, Todd Technie and Joey Johnson rounded out the top five.

Mark Bornitz won the ANTS Complete Pest Control Hornets feature, which featured 19 cars.