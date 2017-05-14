Eagles fall to Oshkosh in regional final

After taking an early lead, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse softball team was unable to tame UW-Oshkosh's bats, falling 8-3 in the NCAA III Softball Championship Regional title game Sunday.

The Eagles end the season 30-16, while the Titans advance to face Trine University in the Super Regionals this coming weekend.

"Yeah, it didn't go the way we hoped, but of course everything I could and I know everybody else was giving it their all out their too so I couldn't ask for anything more than that," starting pitcher Jessie Carignan said.

"We've had several times this year, we've bounced back from deficits," head coach Chris Helixon said. "I think it was just they out hit us in this one and that was the difference."

UW-L graduates three seniors: Jenny Gallagher, Lane Dickman and Carignan.

Winona State falls one win shy of Super Regionals

Winona State University fell one win short of advancing to the Super Regionals in the DII Championship.

After beating Harding University 3-2 to force a winner-take-all seventh game at the Central 1 Regional, the Warriors lost on a walk-off wild pitch. La Crosse Logan grad Jordyn Kleman suffered the loss, giving up the winning run after five innings of relief pitching.

Winona State ends its season 52-13.