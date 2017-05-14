Families treat mom to lunch on Mother's Day

For some, one popular way to celebrate Mother's Day is going out and treating mom to a meal.

Heroes Bar and Grill on French Island is normally closed on Sundays, but it opened from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day for brunch. Forty families made reservations bringing more than two hundred people in to celebrate.

Shelby McCullick, Food and Beverage Manager at Heroes Bar and Grill, worked with staff days in advance to prepare for the meal. She said Heroes Bar and Grill has hosted Mother's Day meals in the past, but it has grown in popularity.

"It's nice to celebrate your mom, and they're usually at home doing all the cooking," McCullick said. "So, it's nice for mom to not have to be in the kitchen and cooking today."

The brunch offered families both warm and cold food options as well as dessert.

McCullick said the restaurant opens on Sunday for Easter and other major holidays throughout the year.