Luther High School dedicates new addition

Last summer, Luther High School held an official groundbreaking for a classroom addition and a new chapel auditorium. On Sunday, the high school held a dedication ceremony for the 38,000 sq. ft. addition.

The classrooms and new auditorium signal the end of phase one and two in a six-phase construction plan. Don Fruit, the building committee chairman, said volunteers continue to put the finishing touches on the new addition, finishing the landscaping around the exterior Saturday afternoon.

Fruit said the new facilities will help improve education at Luther High School.

"Classrooms consist mainly of art, an applied technology or robotics classroom as well as an industrialized shop area," Fruit said. "Those are areas that we were definitely lacking in the school before."

Twenty-nine Luther High Association congregations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa support the Onalaska private school. Members of those congregations are largely responsible for donating to the privately funded $8 million addition. Fruit said they are currently seeking more than $3.7 million to pay for the rest of the first two phases. After that money is raised, the building committee will continue with more improvements.