1,600 graduate from UWL, look forward to future

More than 1,600 students at the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse said goodbye to college and hello to the real world on Sunday.

Over the course of two ceremonies, 1,300 undergraduates and 276 graduate students crossed the stage, shaking Chancellor Joe Gow's hand and signaling the start of the rest of their lives.

"When I look them in the eye and congratulate them they're just beaming and they're excited and just all of that enthusiasm is wonderful," Gow said. "I leave the La Crosse Center very optimistic about the future because you see all the energy."

Chancellor Gow said there is a certain intimacy that comes along with the UWL campus that makes it feel like a small liberal arts college, but has the programs of a major comprehensive institution. Those to factors combined continue to attract students year after year, according to Gow.