12 Eagle Battalion cadets commissioned

Cadets from three local universities took their oath of office this weekend, a ceremony dedicated to transitioning from cadet to commissioned officer.

The Eagle Battalion consists of students from UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University, Winona State University and St. Mary's University of Minnesota. 12 cadets, including six from UWL, three from Viterbo and three from Winona State University were pinned.

Each of the cadets took an oath of office, pledging their loyalty to uphold and defend the constitution.