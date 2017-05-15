Race for the Rescues set for Saturday

As the weather heats up, some might consider adding a cool cat to the family. Vesper, currently at the Coulee Region Humane Society, is a 3-year-old male looking for a forever home.

The Humane Society is also calling all pet lovers to lace up their walking shoes. Race for the Rescues is a family-friendly event that will unite pet-owners and animal-lovers alike to raise funds for the hundreds of homeless dogs, cats and small animals in need at the shelter.

In addition to a 4-kilometer run/walk throughout the scenic county park, the event also includes a pet expo, featuring local animal welfare businesses and organizations, activities and other opportunities to support the animals in need. Register or sign up to fundraise today, and don't forget to bring your pet--animals are more than welcome!