Remains of Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor buried at home - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Remains of Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor buried at home

Posted: Updated:

TITONKA, Iowa (AP) - The remains of an Iowa sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are now buried next to his mother's remains in Kossuth County.

The Globe Gazette reports William Kennedy, of Titonka, was buried on Friday. He was one of 429 sailors and Marines killed aboard the USS Oklahoma battleship.

Kennedy's remains were recently identified as part of a Defense Department effort that started in 2015. He had been buried in an area for the unidentified at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Kennedy's niece Sharon Miller says Kennedy's mother never gave up hope that her son's remains would one day return home.

Kennedy's funeral was attended by family members, several busloads of students and representatives of the Navy and the Iowa Patriot Guard Riders.

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.