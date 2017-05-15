Wisconsin senator still going strong after serving 60 years

With more than 60 years in Wisconsin politics behind him, Democratic state Sen. Fred Risser of Madison isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the 90-year-old senator hasn't missed a debate vote in 50 years. Risser was born and raised in Madison, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and became a practicing attorney before being elected to the Legislature at age 29.

Riser says there were no female senators or people of non-white people when he was elected in 1962. He says it's good that the Legislature is more diverse now.

Risser says he's particularly proud of his early support of and work in women's issues. He authored a bill that took birth control off the indecent article list.

