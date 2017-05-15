Salvation Army Week kicks off with a "kick"

From "Doing the Most Good" to "Brewing the Most Good," National Salvation Army Week started off its Monday morning with a few cups of coffee.

Major Jeff Richardson hosted what he called "Making Coffee with the Major" at Cool Beans on La Crosse Street. The major says he got a lesson in pouring the perfect cup while handing out small gift and information bags with drive-through orders. In doing so, he got a chance to talk with people, over coffee, about what The Salvation Army does locally.

"We're working with a large collaborative, including Viterbo, a psychologist and La Crosse County Public Health to try to develop a plan to help people move on from where they're at," said Major Richardson.

He added that while they are commonly thought of during the Christmas season with the Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser, The Salvation Army helps out all year with its shelter, food programs and disaster relief. National Salvation Army Week continues Tuesday morning at 10 with a mayoral proclamation.