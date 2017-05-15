Logan students scavenger through downtown

About 200 Logan High School students scattered through Downtown La Crosse Monday morning in pursuit of answers.

Taking part in the 3rd Annual

Eric Martin, a Social Studies Teacher at Logan High School who helped plan and supervise the event said it's intended to help open students' eyes to historic aspects of the city they might not have known about.

"It goes into the old history of La Crosse, where the waterfront buildings used to be, some of the earlier buildings. The significant architectural buildings like Batavian Bank building," said Martin.

The scavenger hunt began at 9 a.m. at the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library. There, students researched their questions, clues, and mystery puzzles by looking through old photos and articles.

"A couple years ago a UW-L student put a local scavenger hunt on and we asked permission to adapt it and she gave us the scavenger hunt and we sort of made it our own. So we've teamed with UW-L and then particularly the La Crosse Public Library, the archivists and they've helped us a lot," added Martin.

Ben Fowler, a Sophomore at Logan High School said he didn't realize there was so much history behind some of the buildings downtown.

"We take all this for granted that we live here. It gives you more respect for everything and just an overall understanding of where you live I think is great," said Ben.

The hunt lasted 3 hours, with the teams with the highest point totals receiving a variety of prizes that were donated.

