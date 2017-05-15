Fire at assisted living facility in Holmen

The Holmen Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at an assisted living center.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at Prairie Home Assisted Living at 620 Malin Court.

Early reports said lightning from Monday afternoon's storms might be to blame for the fire.

Photos sent to WXOW by a viewer show smoke coming from the roof area of one part of the building.

The reports also stated residents of the facility were evacuated safely. There's no word though on any possible injuries.

We'll update the story as more becomes available.