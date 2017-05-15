More than 100 people have died on Minnesota highways in 2017 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

More than 100 people have died on Minnesota highways in 2017

Posted: Updated:
Minneapolis (AP) -

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more than 100 people have died on state roadways this year.

The department's Office of Traffic Safety says the grim milestone was reached this past weekend, but occurred later than last year when the mark was reached on April 27.

Public safety officials say the main factors contributing to the 103 fatalities this year include alcohol, speed, distracted driving and failure to use seatbelts.

The figures show 84 fatalities involved vehicles, 12 were pedestrians and six were on motorcycles. The department says an additional death may have been on a motorized scooter or similar bike, but the official police report has not been forwarded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.