Heart researchers study bear hibernation - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Heart researchers study bear hibernation

Posted: Updated:

ELY, Minn. (AP) - Hibernating bears are the focus of researchers from the University of Minnesota the experts at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Researchers are studying the immobility of the bears during hibernation and the fact they lose body fat, but not physical strength.

UMN physiologist Paul Iaizzo tells KMSP-TV (http://bit.ly/2ripXwK ) that if a patient was hospitalized in intensive care for two or three weeks he or she could lose 50 percent of muscle mass.

Researchers are using a tiny device implanted in the bear's chest to monitor its heart rate, temperature and gauge its overall well-being during hibernation. They hope that can be applied to human heart transplant patients.

Information from: KMSP-TV, http://www.myfox9.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.