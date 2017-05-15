Cranberry research station to be located in Jackson County - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Cranberry research station to be located in Jackson County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.

Plans are being made for a new research facility to support Wisconsin's $1 billion cranberry industry.

The Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education Foundation said Monday it's purchasing about 155 acres in Jackson County for the research station. The purchase is being made with federal funds and private contributions.

The foundation expects research on best growing practices, including pest and disease management, to begin next year. The property will also have a cranberry marsh producing an annual crop to offset operational costs.

Research will be done by U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists and University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty and will be coordinated nationally with researchers in other growing regions. Wisconsin is the country's top cranberry producing state.

