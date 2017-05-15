Conservatives push for requiring 7-year rule renewals

The state chamber of commerce and a conservative advocacy group are praising a new Republican proposal that would require all state administrative rules to expire every seven years unless renewed.

But Democrats fear such a move would make it easier to undo consumer, workplace and environmental protections and a host of other regulations. Senate Minority Leader Jen Shilling calls it a special interest giveaway.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and state Sen. Alberta Darling circulated the bill for co-sponsors Monday. They say the measure will ensure that state regulations stay current and relevant.

Americans for Prosperity and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce both are in support of the measure, saying it will protect people from undue regulatory burdens.

The measure is the latest in a series of moves by the Legislature to rework the rule-making process.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.