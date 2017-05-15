Voters urge Supreme Court to uphold gerrymandering ruling - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Voters urge Supreme Court to uphold gerrymandering ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A group of voters is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a ruling striking down Wisconsin's GOP-drawn legislative districts.

The voters sued in 2015 alleging the boundaries are unconstitutional and discriminate against Democrats. A panel of three federal judges agreed in November. Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the ruling.

The voters filed a brief May 8 arguing that the justices should uphold the ruling. They maintain Republicans clearly designed the districts to give them long-lasting legislative majorities. The voters also argued that they supplied the judges with a valid equation for determining when redistricting becomes unconstitutional gerrymandering.

A dozen states and the Republican National Committee have filed friend-of-the-court briefs urging the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

