G-E-T School District petition ruled "non-sufficient"

A petition aimed at getting a referendum question on an upcoming ballot in the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau school district is being ruled "non-sufficient."

As we've reported, a group of community members began circulating a petition following the April 6 school board meeting in which the school board voted to pass a resolution that would allow up to $6 million to be spent on improvements to athletic facilities.

The petition was turned into the district on Friday with 1,082 signatures. According to state law, 733 valid, verified signatures are required to legally obligate the school board to put the issue to referendum.

However, on Monday morning, Superintendent Aaron Engel tells News 19 the petition will be ruled "non-sufficient" due to several violations of state statutes.

"The petition did not include, for most signatures, a legibly printed name in a space provided next to his or her signature per state statute 8.40(1)," he said. "Signatures were invalidated due to the circulator signing and dating before the signer, and all petition sheets were invalid because the statement at the bottom that indicates that a qualified circulator was certifying the sheets was incomplete per state statute 8.40(2)."

Engel said at Monday night's school board meeting, the petition will be discussed and what to do moving forward will be decided upon. He added the school district has several options it can pursue and it will take into consideration the high number of signatures acquired on the petition.