La Crosse man reported missing

La Crosse Police say another person is missing and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

On Saturday, police received a report that 27-year-old Daniel Chamberlain hadn't been in contact with his family or friends for the past few days and are concerned for his welfare.

Town of Shelby Police found Chamberlain's car, unoccupied, at the end of Old Vineyard Road.

Despite a search of the bluff area, he wasn't found.

Police ask that if anyone has information on Chamberlain's location to please contact the department at 608-789-7225.

La Crosse Police tell WXOW that this situation is a coincidence and not related to the search for a man missing in the Mississippi River.