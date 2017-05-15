NEW INFORMATION: Search for missing man in river enters second week

The La Crosse Police Department is confirming to News 19 a missing persons report is being investigated in connection to the man last seen struggling in the Mississippi river last Tuesday.

For much of last week, police said they were in need of someone coming forward to help them identify the missing man. Police believe the new report filed is related to the man who has yet to be found.

On Monday, two fire department boats were out canvassing the area south of Houska Park. Crews have been using sonar equipment and dragging nets along with searching the shoreline but so far, have turned up nothing.

La Crosse Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Murphy said flyers were handed out at local boat landings this weekend as people spent time out on the river. As of Monday, the man has yet to be seen.