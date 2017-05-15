Officers, community members pay homage to the fallen

May 15 is recognized throughout the United States as Police Memorial Day.

Back in 1962, President John Kennedy signed a proclamation declaring May 15 National Police Memorial Day. In turn, the week in which is falls was designated as National Police Week.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department along with local police departments and community members paid homage to those who have died with a ceremony on Monday afternoon.

Chief Drew Gavrilos with the Campbell Police Department said he was honored when he received a phone call asking if they would host this year's La Crosse County ceremony.

"Now more than ever I think it's so important to be able to recognize the sacrifice officers make every single day all over the country," recognizing not only those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice, "But those who get up every day and strap on the badge and go out there and continue to fight the good fight," said Gavrilos.

Gavrilos has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, previously serving on the La Crosse Police Department Honor Guard.

"Back in ninety-eight I was a new officer and I lost a good friend who died in the line of duty. It was at that point that police week kind of became really meaningful to me," expressed Gavrilos.

Rep. Ron Kind served as the key note speaker for the ceremony and said men and women in uniform have to overcome more obstacles than ever before.

"We've had some investigations and police shootings and there's more that's being done in far as community outreach and training for the officer corps. That's all appropriate, but it's also important to recognize the sacrifice and the commitment that they make," said Kind.

Assistant Chief Rob Abraham with the La Crosse Police Department said police officers do a job many people can't and don't want to do.

"We have to make split second decisions that can be evaluated for years to come by attorneys and video," said Abraham.

But they go on nonetheless, working with service in their heart and safety on their mind.

In 2016, more than 150 officers were killed and so far in 2017, nearly 50 have passed away while in uniform.

MORE INFORMATION: National Police Week