Eagles get the call, they're headed back to Nationals

It's back to Whitewater for the UW-La Crosse baseball team and they're thrilled to be doing so.

The Eagles received an at-large bid Monday into the 56-team NCAA Division III National Tournament.

They are the 5th seed in the Whitewater Regional and will open play Thursday morning at 10 AM.

It's the fifth time in the last six years the Eagles have made the National Tournament.

UW-L was thought to be a bubble team but a second place finish at the WIAC tournament this past weekend was good enough to get them in.

"It's an amazing opportunity to be back. Just being a part of the experience last year, you just know how awesome it is. We just got done with finals, so all we're doing right now is playing ball. It's a wonderful feeling making the regional again," said sophomore infielder Nate Heili.

The Eagles will take on 4th-seeded St. Scholastica Thursday in the double elimination tournament.

The winner of the regionals advances to the NCAA Div. III World Series.

UW-Whitewater Midwest Regional Schedule:



Thursday, May 18, 2017:

Game #1 – College of St. Scholastica, Minn. (#4 seed) vs. UW-La Crosse (#5), 10 a.m.

Game #2 – UW-Whitewater (#1 seed) vs. St. Norbert College, Wis. (#8), 1:15 p.m.

Game #3 – Adrian College (#3 seed) vs. University of St. Thomas, Minn. (#6), 4:30 p.m.

Game #4 – Concordia University-Chicago, Ill. (#2 seed) vs. Macalester College, Minn. (#7), 7:45 p.m.



Friday, May 19, 2017:

Game #5 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game #6 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:15 p.m.

Game #7 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game #8 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.



Saturday, May 20, 2017:

Game #9 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 10 a.m.

Game #10 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:15 p.m.

Game #11 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game #12 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7:45 p.m.



Sunday, May 21, 2017:

Game #13 – Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 11, 12 p.m.

Game #14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 13, 3:30 p.m.



Monday, May 22, 2017:

Game #15 – Winner of Game 14 vs. Loser of Game 14, TBD (if necessary)