Sparta boys golf grabs a couple of title at MVC Championships

The Sparta golf team did not win the 18-hole MVC Championships Monday, but their performance was good enough to wrap up a pair of season titles.
Austin Erickson took second at Monday's meet at Drugan's Castle Mound with a five-over par 76.
That, coupled with his scores from earlier conference meets, earned him the MVC Medalist of the Year.
Erickson is just a freshman.
Sparta took third as a team Monday but earned enough points to capture the MVC season title.
As for Monday's meet, Holmen took first with a 324 with Onalaska second at 338.
Holmen's Cody Dirks was Monday's medalist with a two over par 73.
1 HOLMEN 324
2 ONALASKA 338
3 SPARTA 340
4 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 368
5 TOMAH 369
6 LA CROSSE LOGAN 448
1 Hol-Cody Dirks (10) 73
2 Spa-Austin Erickson (9) 76
3 Hol-Will Sibenaller (12) 79
4 Ona-Bailey Visker (12) 80
5 Ona-Parker Tepp (12) 81
6 Cen-Almann Brague (12) 85
7 Hol-Carson Brock (9) 86
7 Hol-Nathan Damaschke (9) 86
9 Ona-Jacob Dirks (11) 87
9 Spa- Turner Sund (12) 87
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.