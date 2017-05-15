Sparta boys golf claims a pair of titles at MVC Championships

The Sparta golf team did not win the 18-hole MVC Championships Monday, but their performance was good enough to wrap up a pair of season titles.

Austin Erickson took second at Monday's meet at Drugan's Castle Mound with a five-over par 76.

That, coupled with his scores from earlier conference meets, earned him the MVC Medalist of the Year.

Erickson is just a freshman.

Sparta took third as a team Monday but earned enough points to capture the MVC season title.

As for Monday's meet, Holmen took first with a 324 with Onalaska second at 338.

Holmen's Cody Dirks was Monday's medalist with a two over par 73.

1 HOLMEN 324

2 ONALASKA 338

3 SPARTA 340

4 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 368

5 TOMAH 369

6 LA CROSSE LOGAN 448

1 Hol-Cody Dirks (10) 73

2 Spa-Austin Erickson (9) 76

3 Hol-Will Sibenaller (12) 79

4 Ona-Bailey Visker (12) 80

5 Ona-Parker Tepp (12) 81

6 Cen-Almann Brague (12) 85

7 Hol-Carson Brock (9) 86

7 Hol-Nathan Damaschke (9) 86

9 Ona-Jacob Dirks (11) 87

9 Spa- Turner Sund (12) 87