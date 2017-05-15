Monday's local scores
High school baseball
La Crosse Central 6, La Crosse Logan 0 - Red Raiders earn share of MVC title (9-1), can clinch outright Thursday
Onalaska 9, Sparta 3
La Crescent 6, La Crosse Aquinas 1 - Lancers score 5 runs in 1st inning
Luther 11, Mabel-Canton 1 - final/5 innings (game 1)
Luther 13, Mabel-Canton 1 - final/5 innings (game 2)
Seneca 8, Kickapoo 7
Coulee Christian 7, Granton 6
High school softball
Onalaska 4, Westby 0 - Sarah Kraus (ONA): 1-hitter
Holmen 22, Luther 11 - Vikings score 11 runs in 1st inning, hit 8 home runs in game
West Salem 10, Black River Falls 0 - final/5 innings; 3rd-straight shutout for Panthers
Seneca 14, Kickapoo 0 - final/ 4 innings
Bangor 6, Wonewoc-Center 1
Brookwood 6, Cashton 4 - final/8 innings (game 1)
Cashton 23, Brookwood 1 - final/5 innings (game 2); Cashton at Bangor on Thursday for Scenic Bluffs lead
Ithaca 4, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.