Monday's local scores

High school baseball

La Crosse Central 6, La Crosse Logan 0 - Red Raiders earn share of MVC title (9-1), can clinch outright Thursday

Onalaska 9, Sparta 3

La Crescent 6, La Crosse Aquinas 1 - Lancers score 5 runs in 1st inning

Luther 11, Mabel-Canton 1 - final/5 innings (game 1)

Luther 13, Mabel-Canton 1 - final/5 innings (game 2)

Seneca 8, Kickapoo 7

Coulee Christian 7, Granton 6

High school softball

Onalaska 4, Westby 0 - Sarah Kraus (ONA): 1-hitter

Holmen 22, Luther 11 - Vikings score 11 runs in 1st inning, hit 8 home runs in game

West Salem 10, Black River Falls 0 - final/5 innings; 3rd-straight shutout for Panthers

Seneca 14, Kickapoo 0 - final/ 4 innings

Bangor 6, Wonewoc-Center 1

Brookwood 6, Cashton 4 - final/8 innings (game 1)

Cashton 23, Brookwood 1 - final/5 innings (game 2); Cashton at Bangor on Thursday for Scenic Bluffs lead

Ithaca 4, Wauzeka-Steuben 0