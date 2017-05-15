La Crosse Police Department honors citizens, officers

The La Crosse Police Department held its 18th annual awards ceremony Tuesday night, highlighting some of the heroic actions taken by both law enforcement officers and citizens in the La Crosse area.

Seven La Crosse police officers were honored with various awards for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Ryan De Florian, received the Departmental Citation for his actions during the officer-involved shooting on Highway 16 in La Crosse late last year.

MORE: Dash cam Video of Officer Involved Shooting

De Florian said while it feels good to be honored, he was only doing his job.

"You know that night I was just doing my job like many other officers do their jobs the way they're trained to do," he said. "I relied on my training that night and that's what got me through that night."

He entered the law enforcement profession to make a difference and believes La Crosse is the place he can do that.

"I want to be able to help people," he said. "My family is from the La Crosse area and that made a difference as to where I wanted to be."

De Florian was had only been a full-time officer for six months before the December shooting.

"The people in La Crosse are good people," he said. "If I can work to make this city better than when I got here, I've done my job."

Traffic Safety Award: Officer Daniel Mandujano

Life Preservation Award: Officer Daniel Mandujano, Sgt. John Williams, Officer Dennis Love and Police Explorer Ian Brown

Superior Achievement Award: Officer Jason Nesbit, Officer Casey Rossman and Officer Joel Miller

Departmental Citation: Investigator James Mancuso, Officer Ryan De Florian, Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger, K-9 Sabiye

FBI National Academy Graduate: Asst. Chief Rob Abraham

Citizen Award of Excellence: Jenna Goulet, Bob Lamb

La Crosse Police K-9 Brutus officially retired Tuesday night. He served on the department for around seven years, before complications from back surgery left him unable to work.

The department is currently looking to acquire a new K-9, as another will retire this summer. Donations to be put toward a new K-9 dog can be mailed to the La Crosse Police Dept.