Horsing around at Windy Ridge Day Camp

Windy Ridge Day Camp is hosting their first camp Saturday, May 20th. This is the second annual Day Camp and the group will also be implementing a Pony Club this summer.

Both Touching Moments and Windy Ridge Ranch are celebrating the good work of their volunteers and animals by creating a pet treat cookbook.

They are planning to launch it the public to purchase at an introductory price of $10 each in July. They are also still accepting sponsorship for any businesses that would like to showcase their product or service by placing an advertisement in the book. If you;'re interested contact them at: windyrr@goacentek.net or by calling (507) 894-2210.