Dairy Today: CDR 30th Anniversary

Back in 1986 the Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research, or CDR, was founded, and has been positively impacting the dairy industry ever since.

John Lucey, Director Center for Dairy Research UW - Madison said “It’s all so exciting to go back and look at that last thirty years of lots of friendships and lots of successes and a lot of achievements over that period!”

Norm Olson, founder of the CDR, credits the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison for helping the program take off. “When you look at the possibilities and one was simply to emulate the efforts that were going on in various countries and then to try to translate that to something that was meaningful in Wisconsin.”

Some of the most meaningful outcomes of the CDR have been the research and development in specialty cheese production, which now accounts for nearly 25 percent of total Wisconsin cheese production.

John Lucey, Director Center for Dairy Research UW - Madison added, “A lot of the cultures, and a lot of the make procedures have been developed here, working very closely with industry partners and cheesemakers.”

Evidence of the success of developments at CDR is the fact that Wisconsin cheesemakers have taken first place over the past two years in national and international cheese competitions.

"With our pool of Master Cheesemakers who are training the next generation within plants themselves, and we see the second generation coming in now and getting trained as well, so we see that cohort of experts out there as really an engine for growth, and we’re there to help them. I think we’re always about going forward and looking for some new opportunities in training or education, or innovations,” said Lucey.