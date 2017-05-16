APNewsBreak: Minnesota medical pot providers run $11M in red - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

APNewsBreak: Minnesota medical pot providers run $11M in red

By KYLE POTTER
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's two licensed medical marijuana manufacturers have lost a combined $11 million in two years of legal sales.

Minnesota has among the strictest programs of nearly 30 states with medical marijuana laws. The state bans the plant form and restricts marijuana pills and oils to patients with a handful of severe conditions.

Legal medical cannabis sales began in July 2015. Financial documents obtained by The Associated Press show losses at LeafLine Labs more than doubled in year 2 to $4.7 million, even after the state added chronic pain to the list of qualifiying conditions.

The other provider, Minnesota Medical Solutions, reduced its loss in the second year to $1.2 million.

Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.

