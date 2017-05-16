City of Minneapolis adds gender-neutral restrooms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The city of Minneapolis is adding gender-neutral restrooms to 44 government buildings, including police and fire stations.

The city will spend $17,000 to make changes, including locks and signage, at 62 bathrooms. Anyone can use the restrooms, not just those who are transgender. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2rbxotp ) says men's and women's bathrooms will still be available.

The use of public bathrooms and locker rooms by transgender people has generated some strong debate across the country.

A group of parents and students in Minnesota sued an Iron Range school district last year after it allowed a transgender student to use the girls' locker room at Virginia High School. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says the lawsuit was recently dropped without explanation.

