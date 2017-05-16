Wisconsin Republicans want answers about Trump meeting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans from Wisconsin are calling for President Donald Trump to report to Congress about what he said during a private meeting with Russian officials last week.

Trump on Tuesday defended his right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia. Trump's tweets did not say whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group.

Ryan spokesman Doug Andres says Ryan "hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration."

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher is a former Marine counter-intelligence officer. He says regardless of what was shared "it's dangerous to believe that Russia can be a reliable counterterrorism partner."

A spokeswoman for Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner says Trump should fully brief Congress on what was said and why.

