Lightning starts fire inside home, leaves outside unscathed

A small Monday evening house fire in Brown Deer is being blamed on a lightning strike, firefighters at the scene told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

Crews were called to the home, on the 8500 block of North 68th Street, just south of Brown Deer Road, shortly before 6 p.m.

"I was looking out the back door and when it hit it almost shook me," homeowner Bard Roering said. "It lit up the house. You could not see out because it flashed so brightly."

Roering started looking for damage and found a fire in his basement. Laundry detergent bottles and clothes were up in flames. He grabbed a towel and threw it on the fire.

"I had melted plastic on my hands," Roering said. "I didn't know what it was at first. Then I got the fire extinguishers and put out the fire."

He called firefighters. They never figured out what the lightning hit. The outside of the home remains untouched.