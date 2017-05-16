Horicon-based company recalling meat products

HORICON (WKOW) -- A Dodge County company is recalling meat and poultry products sold statewide.
The products came from LeRoy Meats in Horicon. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the affected products were sold under the brand names "LeRoy Meats of Horicon" and "Mississippi Meats."
State consumer officials say the recall came after a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows the products were not properly inspected by state officials, even though they are labeled with the Wisconsin mark of inspection.
Here are the products involved:
LeRoy Meats of Horicon
Sloppy Joes
Roast Pork in Gravy
Chicken Marsala
Sliced Roast Beef in Gravy
Barbeque Shredded Beef
Shredded Roast Beef in Gravy
Breakfast Bacon Burrito
Breakfast Burrito
Barbeque Shredded Pork
Liver Pate Cracker Spread
Italian Sausage Ziti Bake
Barbeque Shredded Chicken
Beef Pepper Steak
Roast Turkey in Gravy
Chicken Stroganoff
Beef Stroganoff
Beef Stew
Beef Tips with Mushrooms in Gravy
Breakfast Ham Burrito
Chicken Ala King
Chili
Chicken Noodle Soup
Cooked Taco Meat
Chicken Philly Meat
Lasagna
Mississippi Meats
Chicken Pot Pie
Beef Pot Pie
All products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state prior to May 12, 2017. The establishment has voluntarily recalled the product and is working with DATCP to collect as much product as possible.
No illnesses have been reported. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.
