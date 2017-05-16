Horicon-based company recalling meat products

HORICON (WKOW) -- A Dodge County company is recalling meat and poultry products sold statewide.

The products came from LeRoy Meats in Horicon. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the affected products were sold under the brand names "LeRoy Meats of Horicon" and "Mississippi Meats."

State consumer officials say the recall came after a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows the products were not properly inspected by state officials, even though they are labeled with the Wisconsin mark of inspection.

Here are the products involved:

LeRoy Meats of Horicon

Sloppy Joes

Roast Pork in Gravy

Chicken Marsala

Sliced Roast Beef in Gravy

Barbeque Shredded Beef

Shredded Roast Beef in Gravy

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

Barbeque Shredded Pork

Liver Pate Cracker Spread

Italian Sausage Ziti Bake

Barbeque Shredded Chicken

Beef Pepper Steak

Roast Turkey in Gravy

Chicken Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stew

Beef Tips with Mushrooms in Gravy

Breakfast Ham Burrito

Chicken Ala King

Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

Cooked Taco Meat

Chicken Philly Meat

Lasagna

Mississippi Meats

Chicken Pot Pie

Beef Pot Pie

All products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state prior to May 12, 2017. The establishment has voluntarily recalled the product and is working with DATCP to collect as much product as possible.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.